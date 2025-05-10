Single India Box Office Day 1: Sree Vishnu starrer opens with Rs 2 crore, shows steady start across regions

In an already crowded summer box office lineup, Sree Vishnu starrer # Single has quietly carved out a steady start. The Telugu romantic comedy, released on May 9, earned a modest yet respectable Rs 1.96 crore gross across India on Day 1. Among the Telugu states, Andhra Pradesh contributed over Rs 92 lakhs, while Telangana added Rs 88 lakhs through online ticket sales. The total would be slightly higher when offline numbers are factored in, bringing it close to a Rs 2 crore gross. Globally, the film grossed approximately Rs 3.75 crore on its opening day.

Advertisement

Directed by Caarthick Raju and presented by veteran producer Allu Aravind, #Single features Ketika Sharma and Love Today fame Ivana as the female leads. The film centers on themes of modern relationships and bachelorhood, with Sree Vishnu’s character caught between two women. Quirky one-liners, awkward dating scenarios, and situational humor serve as the film’s key strengths. While audiences found the comic chemistry between Sree Vishnu and Vennela Kishore entertaining, the film has not been without criticism. Some viewers have pointed out that the body-shaming jokes feel outdated in today’s cinematic landscape.

Still, #Single is showing early signs of growing popularity. By Saturday noon alone, at the South Indian box office, the film had sold 5.74K tickets on BookMyShow, surpassing HIT 3 (2.94K) and Retro (1.66K), though trailing behind box office giants like Thudarum (7.32K) and Tourist Family (7.1K). This upward trend suggests strong weekend potential, particularly among younger audiences seeking lighthearted entertainment.

Advertisement

The coming days will determine whether #Single has real staying power, but for now, it’s off to a steady start. In a season dominated by heavyweights like Thudarum, L2: Empuraan, and HIT 3, this modest rom-com has managed to carve out a slice of the spotlight. Let’s see where it goes from here.

ALSO READ: Thudarum Overseas Box Office: Mohanlal starrer crosses USD 10 million, emerges as one of the biggest Malayalam films globally