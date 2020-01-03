Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Global Box Office: JJ Abrams directorial passes the 800 million mark

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker registered the fourth highest-grossing New Years Day US box-office collection ($17 million) trailing behind The Force Awakens ($34.3 million, 2016), Avatar ($25.2 million, 2010), and Meet the Fockers ($18.2 million, 2005).

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker marked the ninth and final installment in the beloved Skywalker saga, which began with A New Hope (1976) starring the original trio - Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia and Harrison Ford as Han Solo. The Rise of Skywalker was a behemoth task to undertake as it marked the end of an era and laid immense pressure on the entire team, thanks to the loyal fanbase critiquing their every move. However, the J.J. Abrams directorial was met with mostly negative reviews.

Nonetheless, the reaction has not dampened the box-office numbers of the Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac starrer as Episode IX had successfully passed the $800 million mark, at the global box-office. According to Deadline, The Rise of Skywalker registered the fourth highest-grossing New Years Day US box-office collection ($17 million) trailing behind The Force Awakens ($34.3 million, 2016), Avatar ($25.2 million, 2010), and Meet the Fockers ($18.2 million, 2005). The total US box-office collection of Episode IX stands at $407.6 million.

Within the next two weeks, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will cross the $1 billion mark at the box-office. It will be interesting to see how its lifetime collections will stand in comparison to the other Episodes of Star Wars.

Meanwhile, JJ recently addressed the negative criticism Episode IX was receiving saying that the fans have a right to express their opinions on how they felt about watching the film.

