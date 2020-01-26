Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan starrer witnesses good growth; Clocks Rs 12.5 crore

Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer released alongside Kangana Ranaut's Panga. The movie collected Rs 22 crore within two days at the box office.

Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Report: Street Dancer 3D released this weekend. The dance drama sees , , Nora Fatehi, Prabhudheva and many others come together to set the big screen on fire with their jaw-dropping dance moves. And it seems like the audience is impressed. Street Dancer opened to Rs 9.5 crore on Day 1, Friday, and witnessed a good jump on its first Saturday at the box office. Street Dancer boasts a collection of Rs 12.5 crore on Day 2, Saturday.

The first Saturday collections has pushed Street Dancer 3D's total box office collection to Rs 22 crores. Box Office India reports that Street Dancer witnessed a 30 percent jump on Saturday. While it is a good increase as compared to Friday, the opening box office collection would not be as great as Tanhaji. Street Dancer is expected to collect a total box office collection of Rs 40 crore by the end of the opening weekend.

Friday, Day 1 - Rs 9.50 crore

Saturday, Day 2 - Rs 12.50 crore

Street Dancer 3D Total Box Office Collection - Rs 22 crore

The outlet points out that 's Tanhaji impacted Street Dancer's box office collection. The period drama has affected Street Dancer's business in circuits like Mumbai, CP Berar and Nizam / Andhra. Into its third weekend, Tanhaji has already registered a spot in the 200-crore club.

Have you watched Street Dancer 3D yet? Let us know your reviews in the comments below. Meanwhile, check out Pinkvilla's review of Street Dancer 3D here: Street Dancer 3D Review: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's film uses story as prop; Fails to impress

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Box Office India

Read More