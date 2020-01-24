Street Dancer 3D Movie Review: Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor's film uses story as prop; Fails to impress

A movie about dancers, penned by a renowned choreographer and featuring few of the best movers of the industry is an elongated version of a slightly better scripted dance reality show.

Movie Name: Street Dancer 3D

Street Dancer 3D Director: Remo D'Souza

Street Dancer 3D Cast: , , Nora Fatehi, Prabhu Deva

Street Dancer 3D Stars: 2/5

One of the biggest fallacies this dance drama suffers from is that the makers believe the story is secondary to great moves. Choreographer turned director, Remo D’Souza brought the Step-Up inspired films to the country with ABCD and ABCD 2. Despite story being the weaker segment of the films, it found audience appreciating the songs and choreography. It also gave a new life to lead actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. With Street Dancer 3D, Remo attempts to up the game with bigger and high bass music and choreography. However, the same efforts were not put in while building a strong storyline.

The film showcases two UK- based rival dance groups, each led by Sahej played by Varun Dhawan and Inayat played by Shraddha Kapoor with India and Pakistan backdrop. Their mission is to out-dance the other, win the dance battle against the British troupe (The Royals) and use the money to fund the return journey of illegal immigrants in UK. As the film moves from one dance to another – and some occasional drama plots – the two are urged and convinced by Prabhudheva aka Anna to understand the real strength lies in uniting the two teams to fight the ultimate rival – The Royals. In the end, better sense prevails and rest is easy for even a kindergartener to predict.

The makers juggle (and mostly struggle) to establish a core story. They switch from issues and plots - with the two nations rivalry, romance, racism and the troubles of illegal Asian migrants in UK. However, there is no logical explanation for how illegal migrants are openly participating on large scale dance contests without any scrutiny from the cops. Or for that matter, how can the contest money be enough to fund a legal/illegal exit from UK to their home country unless of course, the borders are porous for easy entry/exit.

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudheva attempt to shoulder the film but a script without conscience and logic pulls them back. There are many emotional scenes which could have been better. Varun and Shraddha’s chemistry goes unnoticed. Dhawan and Kapoor try their best but a poor script and storyline treats the talented lead pair unfairly. Shraddha manages to look good and also has some unmatchable groovy moves. Prabhudheva is again portrayed as the messiah and moral compass of the film. Nora Fatehi has already clocked views on YouTube for her dance moves, but some of the steps steer away from elegance to hip thumping. Perhaps, it might be a conscious call taken by the makers, but it is far away from the choreography of Remo.

A movie about dancers, penned by a renowned choreographer and featuring few of the best movers of the industry is an elongated version of a slightly better scripted dance reality show. We won't deny the fact that there exists an audience for movies on dance. There is a certain following for the previous dance-based drama by director Remo D'Souza, but relegating a story to mere prop takes a toll on the audience. If you love to see good dance moves, this is the movie for you. Beyond that, don't expect the story to enthral or engage you.

