Tamil Nadu Box Office: Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon outperforms Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi; records biggest Monday of 2025

Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The movie has started setting new benchmarks in Tamil Nadu. Co-starring Anupama Parameswaran, Kayudu Lohar, and others, it is all set for a long run.

Dragon outperforms Vidaamuyarchi; records biggest Monday

Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the comedy-drama opened with a solid Rs 5.75 crore gross on its release day. The movie gained traction and posted a phenomenal opening weekend of Rs 24.95 crore gross in Tamil Nadu. The movie kept attracting the audience post-weekend and recorded a smashing Monday at the box office.

Dragon grossed a strong Rs 4.75 crore on its Day 4, registering the biggest Monday of 2025 in Tamil Nadu. The movie outperformed Ajith Kumar's big-budget action thriller on the first Monday to achieve this feat. For the unversed, Vidaamuyarchi had collected Rs 3.50 crore gross on its first Monday and crashed at the box office.

The total gross collection of Dragon now stands at Rs 29.70 crore at the Kollywood box office. The movie will keep luring the audience for a couple of weeks.

Will Dragon match the glory of Love Today?

Dragon has already surpassed the Rs 50 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It will also keep ruling the charts in the coming days, as there is no significant release.

The movie has already emerged as a Super-Hit venture. It is now expected to write a Blockbuster story by grossing over Rs 100 crore mark globally. If it manages to remain strong in the coming days, Dragon has the potential to match the glory of Love Today by the end of its theatrical run.

Dragon in cinemas

Dragon is running in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

