Tanhaji Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn starrer enters 250 crore club with impressive numbers in 5th week

1738 reads Mumbai
Tanhaji Box Office Report: Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior seems unstoppable at the box office. Despite being in its fifth week, since its 10 January release, Tanhaji has raked in an impressive collection and has now entered the Rs 250 crore club. According to Box Office India, after 30 successful days, Tanhaji's total box office collection currently stands at Rs 253 crore nett. On day 20, i.e the fifth Saturday, Tanhaji collected Rs 2 crore nett taking the film's total collection above Rs 250 crore. 

The historic drama may be heading for another strong week, the report revealed. Directed by Om Raut, the film is the first blockbuster of 2020 and is expected to perform well despite multiple new releases at the big screen. As per the report, Tanhaji's fifth week collections can be among the top five fifth weeks of all time. However, it will massively depend on the weekday collections.  

One of the major cities adding to Tanhaji's business are Mumbai and Pune. However, these major cities perform poorly during the week but show a strong rise on the weekend. Recent film releases like Panga, Jawaani Jaaneman and Street Dancer 3D have failed to affect the film's box office collection majorly. 

The collections of Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior till date are as follows:

Week One - 1,15,28,00,000 

Week Two - 77,87,00,000 

Week Three- 38,48,00,000

Week Four - 18,60,00,000 apprx 

Friday - 1,00,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 2,00,00,000 apprx

Total: Rs 2,53,23,00,000 apprx

Credits :Box Office India

