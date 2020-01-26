Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 16: Ajay Devgn starrer joins 200 cr club; Mints Rs 206 cr on 3rd Saturday

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has completed 16 days at the box office and entered the Rs 200 crore club after its impressive collection on third Saturday.

Tanhaji Box Office Report: , Kajol and starrer is ruling the box office despite new releases. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on January 10 but is showing no signs of slowing down. The film has completed 16 days successfully at the box office and also entered the Rs 200 crore club after its impressive collection on third Saturday. According to a report in Box Office India, Tanhaji raked in Rs 8.50 crore nett on Saturday taking the film's total collection to Rs 206 crore nett.

For the third weekend, Tanhaji earned Rs 5 crore nett on Day 15, Friday and Rs 8.50 crore nett on Saturday. Tanhaji's third weekend figure currently stands at an impressive Rs 13.50 crore nett. The numbers are only set to rise considering Sunday is a national holiday on account of Republic Day.

As per the report, Tanhaji has performed extremely well in Maharashtra and collections from other states have also been decent. If the film's Sunday collections are good enough, it may beat the figures of Dangal and PK. However, Tanhaji will face competition from two power-packed films. Street Dancer 3D and Panga have hit the theatres and audiences are likely to choose these films over Tanhaji. On the other hand, 's Chhapaak seems to be completely wiped out.

Check out Tanhaji Box office collection:

Week one: Rs 115 crore

Friday, Day 8 - Rs 9.75 crore

Saturday, Day 9 - Rs 16crore

Sunday, Day 10 - Rs 21.50 crore

Monday, Day 11 - Rs 8.25 crore

Tuesday, Day 12 - Rs 7.50 crore

Wednesday, Day 13 - Rs 7.25 crore

Thursday, Day 14 - Rs 6.75 crore

Second Week total - Rs 77 crore

Friday, Day 15 - Rs 5 crore

Saturday, Day 16 - Rs 8.50 crore

Total Tanhaji Box Office Collection: Rs 205 crore nett

