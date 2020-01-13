Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn starrer crosses Rs 50 crore mark

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collections: The Ajay Devgn starrer has entered the Rs 50 crore club already. Read on to know more.

The day 3 box office report of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is out. The Ajay and Kajol starrer has taken the cash registers by storm as the movie witnessed a good jump on Sunday. The early estimates by BOI suggested that the movie earned around Rs 25-26 crore on day 3. And with that, the movie has crossed the mark of Rs 50 crore. While on Saturday the movie showed a spike of around 40 percent on Sunday it showed a growth of a reasonable 30 percent. For the unversed, the period drama minted Rs 14. 05 crore on its day one. On day 2, the film garnered whopping Rs 20 crore. And now, the total of the movie stands at Rs 59.5 crore. It seems that the movie may take around 3-4 days to enter the coveted 100 crore club.

As per the same report, the movie registered good numbers in the Mumbai circuit as well as from CP Berar and Nizam / Andhra. The Monday numbers may replicate its opening day collection. On the other hand, starrer Chhapaak, which also released on the same day as Tanjaji, has been receiving lukewarm response from the audience. The total collection of Chhapaak is around Rs 18 crore. We also have to note that Tanhaji has released in more than 3000 screens while Chhapaak has occupied around 1500 screens. For the unversed, the movie has received entertainment tax exemption from states such as Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan among others.

Check out day-wise Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior collection below:

Day 1, Friday: Rs 14,05,00,000

Day 2, Saturday: Rs 20,00,00,000

Day 3: Sunday: Rs 25,00,00,000

Total: Rs 59.5 crore

Check out the public reaction of the movies Tanhaji and Chhapaak right below:

Credits :BOI

Read More