Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collections Day 4: Ajay Devgn starrer wipes off Chhapaak at BO

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior had a great Day 4 box office collection. The Ajay Devgn starrer, which clashes with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and Rajinikanth's Darbar, collected a double-digit box office collection.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has dived into its first week at the box office with a mind-blowing Monday box office collection. The led period drama released over the weekend amidst raving reviews. Topping it off with an amazing word of mouth, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior clocked in Rs 50 crore by the end of its opening weekend. And it seems like there is no stopping this Warrior. The movie, which also stars Kajol, and Sharad Kelkar in the lead, boasts of a double-digit Day 4 collection.

Per a Box Office India report, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has collected a massive Rs 12-13 crore nett range. The movie reportedly boasted fantastic evening shows across the country. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's collections is six-folds higher than its competition Chhapaak's Monday collections.

Given the estimated collections, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior boasts a box office collections of Rs 72 to 73 crores by the end of its Day 4 at the box office. If it continues to follow the same trend, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is expected to register a place in the Rs 100 crore club before it enters its second weekend.

