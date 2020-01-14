Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 4: Deepika Padukone's film fails Monday test; limps its way into week one

The Meghana Gulzar directorial had a difficult time surviving the box office over the weekend as it received some strong competition from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

starrer Chhapaak began the week on a rather dull note. The Meghana Gulzar directorial had a difficult time surviving the box office over the weekend as it received some strong competition from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and regional films like Darbar and Good Newwz. For the unversed, Deepika was last seen in 2018 release Padmaavat. While one would expect she would return with a huge bang, Chhapaak failed to meet expectations. On it's first Monday, Chhapaak crashed majorly as the collections dropped more than 50 per cent since its Friday collection.

According to a latest report in Box Office India, Chhapaak failed the Monday test miserably as it only raked in Rs 2 to 2.25 crore nett. The report revealed that Chhapaak collection would have been even lesser if not for the Lohri holidays in North India. With Monday's collection, the total collection now currently stands at Rs 20 crore nett.

In the coming week, Chhapaak may find it difficult to finish the week on a high note. The report anticipates that Chhapaak is likely to end Rs 26 to 27 crore nett by the end of week one. The film has been rejected and will barely benefit from the minor holidays over the next few days given that various parts of India will be celebrating harvest festivals.

Check out Chhapaak's collections so far:

Friday, Day 1 - Rs 4.5 crore

Saturday, Day 2 - Rs 6.5 crore

Sunday, Day 3 - Rs 7 crore

Monday, Day 4 - Rs 2 crore

Total - Rs 20 crore nett

