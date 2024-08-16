Thangalaan box office collections: Vikram starrer has a good first day of 17cr in India

Tamil film Thangalaan is off to a good start at the Indian box office, grossing Rs. 17 crore approx on its first day. This marks the fifth-highest first-day collections for a Vikram starrer behind two Ponniyin Selvam films, I and Cobra. The first two had the padding of being based on a hugely popular book, while the third was directed by the star director Shankar. As a standalone Vikram film, it is second only to Cobra (Rs. 19.50 crore).

In Tamil Nadu, the film grossed Rs. 12.50 crore on the first day. For a 2024 film, it was second to Indian 2, which grossed Rs. 13 crore last month. The film was actually ahead of Cobra (Rs. 11.50 crore) in Tamil Nadu but the rest of India was lower. The big difference came from the Telugu states which were roughly half of Cobra at Rs. 2.25 crore. There was competition from two Telugu films, a solo release could have seen collections closer to Cobra if not more.

These numbers have come courtesy of a big holiday for Independence Day which is why they can be called just good. Had these numbers come on a non-holiday, they would have been regarded as outstanding. Today will see a big drop in collections coming off a big holiday. Where it lands today and then how it improves over the weekend will decide the film’s fate.

The territorial breakdown for the first day of Thangalaan at the Indian box office is as follows:

Advertisement