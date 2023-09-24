The Great Indian Family Day 2 Box Office: Vicky Kaushal starrer sees poor growth; Collects only Rs 1.40 crores

Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar starrer The Great Indian Family, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, after an alarmingly low start at the box office, failed to grow optimally on its second day as it collected just Rs 1.40 crores. The two day total of The Great Indian Family stands at Rs 2.40 crores and that is a miserable two day total to say the very least, especially for a film having quite a bankable force in the form of Vicky Kaushal.

The Great Indian Family Fails To Grow Substantially On Day 2 As It Collects Just Rs 1.40 crores Nett

The Great Indian Family got good initial reception from the audience but it is not showing in the numbers because the footfalls are itself very weak. The film needed a bigger audience on the opening day for the word of mouth to spread faster, especially given the cut-throat competition for screens. Jawan is in no mood to slow down even in its third week and then two reasonably big films, Fukrey 3 and Mission Raniganj are in line to take away screens in the coming weeks. Ideally, the growth on day 2 had to be double of the opening day and since that has failed to happen, The Great Indian Family is heading towards a sorry fate.

The Day Wise India Nett Box Office Collections Of The Great Indian Family Are As Under

Day India Nett Collection 1 Rs 1 crore 2 Rs 1.40 crores Total Rs 2.40 crore nett in 2 day

About The Great Indian Family

Ved Vyas Tripathi aka Bhajan Kumar (Vicky Kaushal) lives in Balrampur, in an orthodox Hindu family. Despite being a Pandit, he has a longing to live just a normal life, which he fulfills in the company of his friends. In an unexpected development, he falls in love with a Sikh lady (Manushi Chhillar). A fateful letter one fine night, reveals that Bhajan Kumar is not a Hindu but a Muslim by birth. Bhajan feels unhomely with the change in behaviour of almost everyone in his house towards him barring his Brahmin father who has gone on a pilgrimage, and decides to leave his house and convert into a Muslim for real. The story that follows, takes you on the journey of Bhajan towards knowing who he really is.

Where And When To Watch The Great Indian Family

The Great Indian Family now plays at a theatre near you.

