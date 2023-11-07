Tiger 3 Advance Booking: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film has strong pre sales for 2 days in singles & multiplexes

Salman Khan is back as Tiger and the superstar is all set to roar big with his Diwali 2023 release, the Maneesh Sharma directed Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The advances for the film opened from late Saturday evening and the responses have been very good across the board, with some cinema halls in the mass belts going on an overdrive already. The bookings have come for the Laxmi Pooja day, as the festive season will actually roll in from day 2.

Tiger 3 sells 123,000 tickets in PVRInox & Cinepolis

In the three national chains, PVRInox and Cinepolis, the Maneesh Sharma directorial has sold a little over 92,000 tickets for the opening day i.e. November 12. The film is already showing momentum in the bookings for the second day. As of Tuesday noon, Tiger 3 has sold a little over 31,000 tickets in the three national chains for November 13, taking the two-day total sales to 123,000 tickets in the three chains alone. There are circuits in the Northen Belt that are showing better bookings on the second day as compared to the first day.

The same will be replicated soon in markets like Gujarat and Rajasthan too. PVR Elante has sold 235 tickets for Sunday, whereas the Monday count is 383 tickets already. Talking about the non-national chains, Tiger 3 has sold around 1900 tickets in MovieMax as of Tuesday at 4.30 PM, 1200 tickets at Rajhans, and 5000 tickets at Miraj. Getting into the details of weekday sales too, Moviemax has sold 2700 tickets for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday put together. Miraj on the other hand has sold 2000 tickets for Monday and Tuesday as off Tuesday noon.

Tiger 3 gets excellent response at single screens

The trends of ticket bookings are suggesting big numbers for Tiger 3 over its three-day opening weekend. There are single screens like Delite Diamond, Gaiety Galaxy, Liberty, Roopbani and Mona among others that are full house for the first day and selling fast for second and that’s a result of sheer on ground fan following of Salman Khan among the masses. It’s difficult to put a number to Tiger 3 for the first day, but it does have the potential to do something special upon its release on Pooja Day and we would be keeping a close eye on the box office trends.

The first day business will largely depend on how big the non-Diwali impacted markets fare, especially Mumbai City, and Kolkata alongside all the major territories in South India. Talking of absolute raw advance numbers, the film has clocked advance worth Rs 7.00 crore for Sunday, Rs 2.25 crore for Monday and another crore for Wednesday and Thursday. The pre-sales for Monday will target to be the biggest ever for a feature film in Hindi, and will start gaining momentum from Friday.

