Thudarum Kerala Box Office: Mohanlal set to break 2018's record by end of the day; to clock Rs 89.6 crore, Kerala's highest gross

There’s something electric happening in Kerala’s theaters this week, and it’s being called Thudarum. Superstar Mohanlal’s latest hit is all set to rewrite box office history today, with Rs 89.6 crore likely to be the total tally by today's end. By the end of the day, Thudarum is likely to overtake the Kerala box office record previously held by Tovino Thomas' 2018, as the highest-grossing film.

The Tharun Moorthy directorial, co-written by K.R. Sunil, Thudarum began with a phenomenal opening day gross of Rs 5.10 crore in Kerala. Over its opening weekend, it raked in Rs 47 crore, and the trend only got stronger. By Day 12, Thudarum had stormed past Rs 75 crore, and by the end of Day 15, it stood at Rs 86.6 crore. On Day 16, Saturday (May 10), the film would easily rake up another Rs 3 crores, and that will make Thudarum undisputed king of the Kerala box office. It will effortlessly overtake 2018's lifetime collection of Rs 89 crores.

Along with terrific performances from Mohanlal and Shobana, Thudarum has maintained high cinematic standards technically too. With praise pouring in for Jakes Bejoy’s haunting score and Shaji Kumar’s grounded visuals, the film witnessed great word-of-mouth. But the biggest draw remains Mohanlal himself, who has now delivered back-to-back box office juggernauts with L2: Empuraan and Thudarum.

To put this feat in context: 2018, which starred Tovino Thomas and depicted the devastating Kerala floods, had long held the title of the highest grosser in the state with Rs 89 crore. And Mohanlal’s own L2: Empuraan recently collected over Rs 81 crore gross from Kerala, and neared its end-of-the-run in the territory. But the superstar did it again, this time beating 2018, collecting more than Rs 89 crore, courtesy of Thudarum.

Meanwhile, Thudarum has earned Rs 183 crore gross from the worldwide box office in 14 days, on its way to joining the Rs 200 crore club soon. The film’s Kerala run has been exceptional, beating the day collections of even some new releases like Retro, HIT 3, and Tourist Family in other states.

