Retro Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 9: Suriya's ambitious romantic actioner continues to struggle; adds disappointing Rs 1.50 crore on 2nd Friday

Tamil movie Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, continues to show average box office trends. The movie witnessed a nominal jump on its second Friday over Thursday; however, this is not going to help the film in any significant way.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Retro kicked off its journey on a strong note but failed to maintain momentum. It recently grossed the Rs 40 crore mark at the Tamil box office. As per estimates, Retro added around Rs 1.50 crore on the second Friday, bringing the total cume to Rs 43.35 crore gross at the Kollywood box office.

The way Retro is trending at the box office, it is heading towards an unfortunate end. Ideally, the Suriya starrer should have performed better on the second weekend. Nevertheless, the movie still has Saturday and Sunday left. It will be interesting to see if it can show any big spike in these two days.

Going by the trends, the movie is likely to end its theatrical run somewhere above the Rs 50 crore mark in Tamil Nadu, becoming another flop for Suriya and Pooja Hegde.

Day-wise box office collections of Retro in Tamil Nadu:

Day Gross Tamil Collections 1 Rs 14 crore 2 Rs 6.50 crore 3 Rs 7 crore 4 Rs 7 crore 5 Rs 2.50 crore 6 Rs 2 crore 7 Rs 1.75 crore 8 Rs 1.35 crore 9 Rs 1.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 43.35 crore

Retro is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources as well as our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

