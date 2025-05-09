Thudarum India Box Office: Mohanlal's family entertainer enters Rs 100 crore club; emerges as all-time blockbuster

Thudarum, directed by Tharun Moorthy, has been storming the box office since it hit the cinemas. The movie is witnessing a never-seen-before box office trend and is in no mood to slow down anytime soon. After setting many other benchmarks, the film has bagged another milestone.

Starring Mohanlal and Shobhana in the lead roles, Thudarum has stormed past the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office, including all the markets. The movie grossed Rs 101.20 crore by the end of its two weeks at the box office. Of this, a major chunk of around Rs 83.35 crore came from the local markets, while the remaining came from the other Indian markets.

Advertisement

Thudarum emerged as the sixth Malayalam movie to hit the century mark in India. Interestingly, three of the six movies belong to Mohanlal. The Malayalam legend previously achieved this feat with Pulimurugan and L2 Empuraan. In fact, Pulimurugan (2016) was the first Malayalam movie to open this coveted club.

On the worldwide front, the movie is at Rs 183 crore and is now marching towards the Rs 200 crore mark. Mohanlal has delivered two back-to-back All-Time Blockbusters in just 40 days.

Malayalam movies in Rs 100 crore club at the Indian box office:-

Manjummel Boys: Rs 167.65 crore

L2 Empuraan: Rs 120.50 crore

2018: Rs 107.05 crore

Pulimurugan: Rs 105.90 crore

Thudarum: Rs 101.20 crore

Aavesham: Rs 101.15 crore

Thudarum is in cinemas now

Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Thudarum Worldwide Box Office 14 Days: Mohanlal, Shobhana starrer STORMS Rs 183 crore in 2 weeks; approaches Rs 200 crore club