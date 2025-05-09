Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 15: Mohanlal's family drama continues to dominate; grosses Rs 3 crore on 3rd Friday

Thudarum, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, continued to dominate the box office. With the arrival of new releases, the movie slowed down this weekend. However, it is still the biggest attraction among the audience. The movie has entered its third weekend on a banger note.

After taking a phenomenal start of Rs 5.10 crore, the movie witnessed a superlative box office trend and smashed Rs 47 crore in its opening weekend. The movie further registered a never-seen-before trend and stormed the Rs 75 crore mark in 12 days. Thudarum entered the third weekend with a strong foot. It raked in over Rs 3.35 crore on Day 14 (3rd Thursday), taking the 14-day cume to Rs 83.65 crore gross.

According to estimates, the Mohanlal starrer added around Rs 3 crore to the tally on the third Friday, bringing the total box office collection to Rs 86.65 crore gross at the Indian box office. With such a phenomenal box office trend, the movie emerged as the third highest-grossing movie of Malayalam cinema, surpassing Pulimurugan's lifetime cume.

Thudarum's next target is L2 Empuraan, which wrapped its theatrical run at Rs 87 crore in Kerala.

Day-wise box office collections of Thudarum are as follows:

Day Gross Kerala collection 1 Rs 5.10 crore 2 Rs 7.00 crore 3 Rs 8.20 crore 4 Rs 6.85 crore 5 Rs 6.50 crore 6 Rs 6.30 crore 7 Rs 7.05 crore 8 Rs 5.65 crore 9 Rs 6.35 crore 10 Rs 7.50 crore 11 Rs 5.30 crore 12 Rs 4.50 crore 13 Rs 4 crore 14 Rs 3.35 crore 15 Rs 3 crore (est.) Total Rs 86.65 crore

Thudarum is now playing in cinemas.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

