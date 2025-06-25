Thug Life Lifetime Worldwide Box Office: Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's movie ends its disastrous theatrical run grossing JUST Rs 93 crore

Thug Life directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Kamal Haasan, SilambarasanTR, Trisha Krishnan and others has ended its disastrous run at the box office. With a final gross of Rs 50.75 crore in India and a lifetime total of USD 4.9 million (Rs 42 crore) internationally, Thug Life's sorry theatrical run has come to a dismal end. By not even managing to hit the Rs 100 crore worldwide mark, a number that the Kollywood biggies breach on their very first day, Thug Life has joined Kanguva as the only other mega-budget Kollywood biggie to have ended its run under the Rs 100 crore mark post-pandemic.

The Breakdown Of Thug Life's Lifetime Global Collections Are As Under

Particulars Gross Collections Tamil Nadu Rs 43 crore Andhra States Rs 3.25 crore Kerala Rs 2.50 crore North India Rs 2 crore Total India Rs 50.75 crore Total Overseas Rs 42 crore (USD 4.9 million) Worldwide Gross Rs 92.75 crore

Thug Life Opened Reasonably But Poor Word Of Mouth Acted As A Final Nail In The Coffin

Thug Life opened to a reasonable Rs 36 crore gross worldwide on the first day, courtesy the pre-release hype and the acceptance of the pre-release units. The movie's rejection was as direct as it could get, with the drops on day 2 being nastier than any other movie seen before. To barely manage 2.5x of the strictly average opening day in the full run is a sign of the rejection of content. The Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam film was said to be the antidote to Indian 2, but that has not happened. Instead Thug Life, with a gross of nearly Rs 60 crore under that of Indian 2, has managed the unthinkable.

Thug Life Is All Set For An Early Digital Premiere

The Non-Theatrical Revenues Have Acted As The Saviours For Thug Life

The non-theatrical rights of Thug Life have ensured that the movie does not lose the makers their money. However, neither Kamal Haasan, nor Mani Ratnam will make a fraction of the amount that they command for being associated with a film as investing as Thug Life. Yes, renegotiation of non-theatrical rights have happened and also the multiplexes have fined the biggie for not complying to the 8 week window they promised to follow. But, the film has still managed to recoup its cost of production, excluding the remuneration of the stalwarts.

Mani Ratnam And Kamal Haasan Have Moved On From Thug Life Already

Mani Ratnam has already, reportedly, begun work on his next film. As for Kamal Haasan, he gears up for the release of his film with Shankar, Indian 3.

