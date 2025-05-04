Box Office: Raid 2 vs Shaitaan vs Drishyam 2; comparing 1st 3-day net India collections of Ajay Devgn's recent mid-size releases

Ajay Devgn's latest release, Raid 2, is performing well at the box office. The Rajkumar Gupta directorial has completed three days of its run on a banger note. While the movie continues to record good traction, here's taking a look at the box office comparison between Raid 2 and other Ajay Devgn's mid-size movies: Shaitaan and Drishyam 2.

Advertisement

Raid 2 remains behind Shaitaan and Drishyam 2 in the first three days of box office comparison

Co-starring Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor, Raid 2 opened with Rs 19.25 crore, which is more than the opening day collections of both Shaitaan (Rs 15 crore) and Drishyam 2 (14.75 crore), despite releasing on Thursday, skipping the regular Friday release. However, one must note that Raid 2 had the benefit of holidays on its opening day in some states due to International Labor Day.

The movie further witnessed a dip and collected around Rs 12.15 crore on Day 2, which dragged it much behind Shaitaan and Drishyam 2, as they had recorded far better second days. Raid 2 further earned Rs 17.75 crore on Day 3, taking the three-day total to Rs 49.15 crore net in India.

In contrast, Shaitaan had ended its first three days of run at Rs 54.50 crore net while Drishyam had collected Rs 62.25 crore net at the Indian box office. It must be noted that Raid 2 will have a four-day weekend while the other two had a regular three-day weekend.

Advertisement

Here's a comparative look at the first three-day net India collections of all three films:

Film Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Total Raid 2 Rs 19.25 crore Rs 12.15 crore Rs 17.75 crore Rs 49.15 crore Shaitaan Rs 15 crore Rs 18 crore Rs 20.50 crore Rs 54.50 crore Drishyam 2 Rs 14.75 crore Rs 21 crore Rs 26.50 crore Rs 62.25 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Thunderbolts Day 2 India Box Office: Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan's superhero flick nets Rs 2.25 crore