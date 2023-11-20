Tiger 3 box office collections: Salman Khan film nears 100 crore Overseas and 400 crores Worldwide

In its second weekend, Tiger 3 raked in another USD 3 million, pushing its international total to USD 11.75 million (Rs. 98 crore). Combined with Rs. 270 crore from India, the worldwide box office gross of the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif led film stands at Rs. 368 crore approx. The fifth film in YRF Spy Universe is heading for a USD 15 million plus final number, which is a good number, though a bit underwhelming considering A) Tiger Zinda Hai grossed USD 20.50 million in 2017 and B) the general growth in overseas box office, with Pathaan and Jawan reaching close to USD 50 million.

The leading market for the film is North America, where it has earned USD 4.40 million so far. The final number will likely be USD 5.50 million plus, which will be within 5 per cent of Tiger Zinda Hai. However, that is due to growth in Canada, where the Tiger 3 has already overtaken TZH while the United States will close around 70 per cent of TZH.

The disappointment has come in the Middle East, which generally over-indexes for Salman Khan films. However, that’s not the case this time as the film has barely crossed Tiger Zinda Hai's first weekend till now. The final number will likely be around only 60 per cent of TZH. Though to be fair, Tiger 3 is missing Oman and Qatar but it has a new market in Saudi Arabia, which covers the deficit for the purpose of comparison.

The other two major markets; Australia and the United Kingdom have done well, with the former expected to exceed TZH while the latter will come close.

The territorial breakdown for Tiger 3 overseas box office is as follows:

North America: USD 4,425,000

Middle East: USD 3,200,000 Approx

Australia: USD 800,000

New Zealand: USD 210,000

Nepal: USD 400,000 Approx

Malaysia: USD 250,000 Approx

Rest of Asia: USD 300,000

United Kingdom: USD 1,440,000

Europe: USD 575,000

Rest of World: USD 150,000

Total: USD 11,750,000

ALSO READ: Tiger 3 Box Office: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif actioner records 5th highest week 1 of all time among Hindi films