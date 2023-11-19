Tiger 3 Box Office: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif actioner records 5th highest week 1 of all time among Hindi films

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi's action-drama film Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, observed a slight growth in its collections on its seventh day in India as it collected around Rs 17 crores. The growth can be attributed to the fact that the seventh day of the 3rd installment of the Tiger franchise fell on Saturday. The seven day cume of Tiger 3 stands at around Rs 207.75 crores nett and that makes it the fifth best first week for a Hindi film in the Hindi language, in India.

Tiger 3 Is The 5th Highest First Week Opener Among Hindi Films in Hindi

Tiger 3 entered the Rs 200 crore club on its seventh day and while that's a good result, a result better was what was expected, given that it is the third installment of a franchise that has only seen blockbuster films and the fact that it is part of the much loved YRF Spy Universe. The first week numbers of Tiger 3 are the fifth highest for a Hindi film in Hindi and the highest among the three Tiger films. Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Sultan occupy the top 4 spots in the coveted list.

Following is the list of the highest first week nett openers among Hindi films in Hindi

Jawan - Rs 322.75 crores

Pathaan - Rs 317 crores

Gadar 2 - Rs 280.50 crores

Sultan - Rs 209 crores

Tiger 3 - Rs 207.75 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai - Rs 206 crores

War - Rs 203.50 crores

Tiger 3 Will Face The Heat On Day 8 As India Take On Australia In 2023's Cricket World Cup Finals

Tiger 3 will be facing a drop in its collections on its second Sunday, courtesy the India vs Australia Cricket World Cup Final. One can expect the 8 day extended week 1 of the Salman Khan actioner to be in the range of Rs 220 crores. Tiger 3's hold post the Cricket World Cup Final will determine whether it can break into the Rs 300 crore club or not. If the growth on Saturday was higher than the 30 percent that the film has got, one could have been surer of it breaching the Rs 300 crore club.

The day wise nett India collections (all languages) of Tiger 3 are as follows:-

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 42.25 crores 2 Rs 57 crores 3 Rs 42.50 crores 4 Rs 19.75 crores 5 Rs 16.75 crores 6 Rs 13 crores 7 Rs 17 crores Total Rs 207.75 crores nett in 7 days

Tiger 3 Trailer

About Tiger 3

Following the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, Avinash Singh Rathore (alias "Tiger") is framed as a traitor, where he goes on a life-threatening crusade to clear his and his family's name.

Tiger 3

Tiger 3 plays at a theatre near you, now.

