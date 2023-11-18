Tiger 3 Opening Week Box Office: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif film enters the Rs 200 crore club in 7 days

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 has scored a big opening week with collections in the range of Rs 208 crore. The Maneesh Sharma directorial has collected Rs 16 to 17 crore on Saturday as per early estimates, going up by 25 percent from Rs 13 crore that it earned on Friday. Standalone, these are good numbers, finding itself a place among the top 7 opening-week collections of all time.

Tiger 3 scored good numbers in the opening week

It’s the 5th biggest opening week of all time in Hindi after Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Sultan. The collections are actually in the same range as two Salman Khan films - Sultan (Rs 208 crore in 2016) and Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 206 crore in 2017). However, given the fact that it’s a mega-budget action film from the blockbuster Tiger franchise starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the business, and trend is not up to the mark

Tiger 3 was released with humongous expectations from the trade and audience alike with the hope of another Rs 500 crore film from the Hindi Film Industry and the film will now fall short of what was expected. Having said that, the numbers and footfalls are big enough for it to be termed a success story, probably a HIT too by the end of its run, however, the film in all possibilities will stay under the lifetime collections of Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 339 crore in 2017).

The three national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – scored Rs 85 crore in the first week contributing 40 percent to the total business. Being a Salman Khan film, the mass belts have overperformed, but now even the holiday period is settling down. Tiger 3 opened to an excellent response on Diwali day by collecting Rs 42.25 crore, and, the response has been mixed since then

Tiger 3 targets 8-day business of Rs 225 crore

The business of Tiger 3 will be hit by the World Cup Final Match on Sunday, as the 8-day total is expected to be in the vicinity of Rs 220 crore. Earlier in the week, the Bhai Dooj numbers were also hit by the India vs New Zealand Semi-Final game.

The cricket impact will eventually be a small number in the larger scheme of things. It’s going to be the trend from the second Monday that will determine the lifetime collections of Tiger 3, but at the moment it seems like a finish around the Rs 300 crore mark.

Here’s a look at day-wise box office collections of Tiger 3:

Day 1: Rs 42.25 crore

Day 2: Rs 57.00 crore

Day 3: Rs 42.50 crore

Day 4: Rs 19.75 crore

Day 5: Rs 16.75 crore

Day 6: Rs 13.00 crore

Day 7: Rs 16.50 crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 207.25 crore

