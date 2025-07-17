Dhadak 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi shot 'half' film without even knowing title and it has Ishaan Khatter connection

Dhadak 2 is one of the most anticipated movies to be released this year. The upcoming intense romantic drama stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri as the main leads. But do you know that the team had begun shooting without having a title for the movie? In fact, Siddhant shot half of the film with no title and later learned it from Ishaan Khatter.

Siddhant Chaturvedi recalls shooting for Dhadak 2 as an untitled film

During the promotions of Dhadak 2, Siddhant Chaturvedi recently revealed that Dhadak 2 was an untitled project when he signed for the film. Siddhant shared that the movie went on the floors without having a title, and he and his co-star, Triptii Dimri, had no idea that it would be called Dhadak 2 later on.

Siddhant Chaturvedi learned about the title while meeting Ishaan Khatter

Siddhant Chaturvedi then remembered that he had met Ishaan Khatter at a movie screening. The Gully Boy actor recounted that he was surprised when Ishaan informed him about the title of Dhadak 2, as he wasn't aware of his own film, unlike the Dhadak star.

"...He was the one who told me before I knew, and I've gone and shot half of the script there. Without me knowing, and he knows," the Dhadak 2 actor shared.

Siddhant Chaturvedi also praised Ishaan Khatter's performance in Dhadak. He called him "fabulous" in the first installment of the Dhadak franchise. It is worth noting that they have worked together in the 2022 horror comedy, Phone Bhoot, co-starring Katrina Kaif.

Currently, Siddhant has Dhadak 2 on the horizon. Ishaan is yet to announce his next Bollywood project. His 2025 film, Homebound, premiered at the 2025 Cannes International Film Festival.

A brief about Dhadak 2

Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, Dhadak 2 marks the spiritual sequel to the 2018 film, Dhadak, which was headlined by Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor. The upcoming movie, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal (2018).

Helmed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 is scheduled to be released on August 1, 2025.

