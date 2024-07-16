Trade Talks: Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa distribution deal status; Advantage for Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao film

The countdown for the arrival of Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein, and Vedaa has begun as we are just a month away from Independence Day. There are already chatters about the pros and cons of this three-way box office clash, but the producers are all set to unfold their marketing campaigns. While the trailers of the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-led Stree 2 drops on July 18, Akshay Kumar is also set to launch his theatrical trailer on the same day.

Stree 2 gets into co-distribution model

The makers of Vedaa, starring John Abraham and Sharvari, are waiting for a week more, as their asset will drop digitally on July 26, leading to a 20-day campaign. Things are heating up in the distribution sector too. Jio and Maddock have locked Pen Marudhar and PVR Pictures as their distribution partners. “Stree 2 will be co-distributed by Pen Marudhar and PVR Pictures in India, giving the film an upper hand over the competitors, with regards to screen share and showcasing. The idea of co-distribution is to ensure the distribution partners playing to their strength in core areas of India. That aside, Stree 2 is also the hottest of the 3 among the cinema going audience,” revealed a trade source.

Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein gear up to fight it out

Khel Khel Mein on the other hand will see a theatrical release in India by Panorama Pictures, and the studio has also started to block screens for the film on August 15. Vedaa on the other hand is seeing a theatrical release by Zee Studios, who are also extensively working with exhibitor partners to chalk out a wide release. “From the looks of it, Stree 2 will be leading from the front in terms of show and screen count, followed by a fight to the finish between Zee Studios and Panorama Pictures. The things will start to heat up further from the first week of August as the date of release nears,” the source added.

