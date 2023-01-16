Varisu box office collections; Vijay starrer collects over 100 crores in India over the Extended weekend

The film collected Rs. 14.50 crores approx in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, taking its five-day total to Rs. 64.50 crores. Yesterday was basically similar to the first day minus the early morning shows which make up huge numbers on opening day. The film was performing at capacity across the state after matinee shows. At some centres, there were extra shows added post-midnight to meet the excess demand. The film has a huge advance for the next two days as well, with many centres completely or nearly sold out already. The next two days will be seeing collections in double-digit as well, for a probable Rs. 86-88 crores by Tuesday in Tamil Nadu.

Varisu had an excellent weekend at the Indian box office. The Vijay starrer collected Rs. 102 crores approx in India over the course of its five-day extended weekend. The film had a big start on Wednesday but then had a bit of a decline in the pre-holiday period but was back on collecting big numbers again on Saturday, with Saturday and Sunday both going over Rs. 20 crores in daily collections. The Telugu version of the film which had a delayed release on Saturday further contributed to the collections.

The box office collections of Varisu at the Indian box office are as follows:

Wednesday - Rs. 29.75 crores

Thursday - Rs. 12 crores

Friday - Rs. 12 crores

Saturday - Rs. 22.75 crores

Sunday - Rs. 25 crores

Total - Rs. 101.50 crores

The Telugu version also performed strongly collecting similar numbers on Sunday as the first day in the Telugu states. There also the holiday factor will remain for the next couple of days which should take the film nearly Rs. 20 crores by Thursday.

The Hindi dubbed version of the film has also had some collections, especially in the smaller centres in Central and Eastern India, with nearly Rs. 5 crores gross over the weekend. The last few Vijay films had a release in Hindi but collections remained limited. Vijay has a good audience base on satellite as his films generally have good ratings on TV, so there is good recognition with the audience in the Hindi belt just like Allu Arjun. That recognition went a level higher for Allu Arjun with Pushpa, something that is missing for Vijay yet but may happen with his next which is a big-budgeted actioner directed by Lokesh.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Varisu in India is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 64.50 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 10 crores

Kerala - Rs. 9.75 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 10.50 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 6.75 crores

Total - Rs. 101.50 crores