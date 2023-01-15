Varisu box office collections; Vijay starrer has a HUGE jump on Saturday, To cross 100 crores in India today

Varisu had a big surge in collections on Saturday as it had A) a big growth in the already released markets and B) released the Telugu dubbed version. This resulted in collections almost doubling the Friday numbers, with Rs. 23.50 crores approx Saturday. With the Telugu and Hindi versions in play now for Varisu and the lead cemented in Tamil Nadu, it is not really a clash anymore at least at the all-India level, as the daily collections are almost double of Thunivu. The four days total box office collections of Varisu in India stands at nearly Rs. 78 crores approx. The Vijay starrer will be crossing the Rs. 100 crores in India today. It did cross the same worldwide yesterday, with the overseas business nearing $6.50 million.

Varisu after seeing a downward trend in Tamil Nadu for two days, saw an uptick in collection yesterday, grossing Rs. 12 crores plus. The film has crossed Rs. 50 crores mark in Tamil Nadu in four days. Saturday also marks the start of the holiday period, which will last till Tuesday with some leftover boost for another day or two. The film had capacity issues on the first day as it didn’t have bigger capacity screens at most centres. The situation was reversed in many centres yesterday and it is now comfortably ahead of Thunivu in daily collections in Tamil Nadu. The next three days shall see the collection in double digits for the film in the state which will put its first seven days around Rs. 85 crores.