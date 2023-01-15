Varisu box office collections; Vijay starrer has a HUGE jump on Saturday, To cross 100 crores in India today
Varisu had a big surge in collections on Saturday, almost doubling the Friday numbers, with Rs. 23.50 crores approx Saturday. The four days box office of Vijay starrer in India stands at Rs. 78 crores
Varisu had a big surge in collections on Saturday as it had A) a big growth in the already released markets and B) released the Telugu dubbed version. This resulted in collections almost doubling the Friday numbers, with Rs. 23.50 crores approx Saturday. With the Telugu and Hindi versions in play now for Varisu and the lead cemented in Tamil Nadu, it is not really a clash anymore at least at the all-India level, as the daily collections are almost double of Thunivu. The four days total box office collections of Varisu in India stands at nearly Rs. 78 crores approx. The Vijay starrer will be crossing the Rs. 100 crores in India today. It did cross the same worldwide yesterday, with the overseas business nearing $6.50 million.
Varisu after seeing a downward trend in Tamil Nadu for two days, saw an uptick in collection yesterday, grossing Rs. 12 crores plus. The film has crossed Rs. 50 crores mark in Tamil Nadu in four days. Saturday also marks the start of the holiday period, which will last till Tuesday with some leftover boost for another day or two. The film had capacity issues on the first day as it didn’t have bigger capacity screens at most centres. The situation was reversed in many centres yesterday and it is now comfortably ahead of Thunivu in daily collections in Tamil Nadu. The next three days shall see the collection in double digits for the film in the state which will put its first seven days around Rs. 85 crores.
The box office collections of Varisu at the Indian box office are as follows:
Wednesday - Rs. 30 crores
Thursday - Rs. 12 crores
Friday - Rs. 12.25 crores
Saturday - Rs. 23.50 crores
Total - Rs. 77.75 crores
The newly added Telugu version also opened well with Rs. 5 crores opening day in the Telugu states, earning Rs. 2.60 crores distributor share. The Tamil version released in the Tamil Nadu bordering regions of Andhra Pradesh had collected Rs. 50 lakhs approx in the first three days which gives a total of Rs. 5.50 crores in the twin state for the film.
Even the Hindi dubbed version of the film collected well yesterday with nearly Rs. 2 crores gross. The last few Vijay films had a release in Hindi but collections remained limited. Vijay has a good audience base on satellite as his films generally do good ratings on TV, so there is good recognition with the audience in the Hindi belt just like Allu Arjun. That recognition went a level higher for Allu Arjun with Pushpa, something that is yet amiss for Vijay but may happen with his next which is a big-budgeted actioner directed by Lokesh.
The territorial breakdown for the two days box office collections of Varisu in India is as follows:
Tamil Nadu - Rs. 50 crores
Karnataka - Rs. 8.75 crores
Kerala - Rs. 9 crores
AP/TS - Rs. 5.50 crores
Rest of India - Rs. 4.50 crores
Total - Rs. 77.75 crores
