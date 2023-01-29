Pathaan box office; Shah Rukh Khan starrer race past $20 million Overseas in four days
Pathaan added $6.85 million to its overseas business on Saturday, surpassing the $20 million mark in just four days. The four days running total of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer stands at $21.40 million approx. The film is heading for a $26 million plus five days extended weekend. When the conventional weekend frame is considered i.e. Thursday to Sunday in the Middle East and Friday to Sunday elsewhere, the figure will be a massive $19-20 million, obliterating the previous record of $10.80 million held by Padmaavat. This is despite a mid-week release, a normal Friday release would have seen it going comfortably over the $20 million mark.
There are simply no words to describe what Pathaan has done in the last four days overseas. The numbers in India are obviously huge in nominal terms due to inflation and taxation changes, but in real terms, we have seen them in past with the likes of Sultan, Dhoom 3, Chennai Express and so on, so one can make some sense of those but what is happening overseas is simply unfathomable and never seen before. The film has broken records in every market it has released whether it is in Asia or Europe or America. Some of them have seen lifetime records fall in a matter of days.
We have had some films which did big numbers overseas but there is always some under-indexing area, for instance, it was Gulf for Padmaavat, America and Australia for Dilwale, etc. That’s not the case with Pathaan as every region, every country is firing all cylinders. Even a market like the United Kingdom, which has been dormant for a long long time is posting absurd numbers.
Below are the detailed territorial or overseas box office collections of Pathaan divided into sub-regions. Some of these numbers are actuals while some are estimated and can go higher when the actuals come.
Americas - $7,450,000
United States - $5,250,000
Canada - $2,200,000
Asia/Oceania - $3,300,000
Australia - $1,615,000
Malaysia - $390,000
Singapore - $330,000
New Zealand - $320,000
Nepal - $300,000
Indonesia - $175,000
Rest - $200,000
Middle East - $7,250,000
UAE - $3,850,000
GCC - $2,000,000
Saudi Arabia - $1,300,000
Rest of Europe - $100,000
Europe - $3,000,000
United Kingdom - $1,780,000
Germany - $400,000
Nordics - $200,000
Netherlands - $140,000
France - $125,000
Rest of Europe - $350,000
Africa & Rest of the World - $400,000
Africa and ROW - $400,000
