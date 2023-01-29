Pathaan box office; Shah Rukh Khan starrer race past $20 million Overseas in four days

Pathaan added $6.85 million to its overseas business on Saturday, surpassing the $20 million mark in just four days. The four days running total of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer stands at $21.40 million approx. The film is heading for a $26 million plus five days extended weekend. When the conventional weekend frame is considered i.e. Thursday to Sunday in the Middle East and Friday to Sunday elsewhere, the figure will be a massive $19-20 million, obliterating the previous record of $10.80 million held by Padmaavat. This is despite a mid-week release, a normal Friday release would have seen it going comfortably over the $20 million mark.

There are simply no words to describe what Pathaan has done in the last four days overseas. The numbers in India are obviously huge in nominal terms due to inflation and taxation changes, but in real terms, we have seen them in past with the likes of Sultan, Dhoom 3, Chennai Express and so on, so one can make some sense of those but what is happening overseas is simply unfathomable and never seen before. The film has broken records in every market it has released whether it is in Asia or Europe or America. Some of them have seen lifetime records fall in a matter of days.