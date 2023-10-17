Vijay starrer Leo advance sales rakes in Rs. 125Cr worldwide box office: Eyes Rs. 200 crores final pre sales

For the Tamil film industry, Rs. 200 crore worldwide is still a benchmark figure barring Rajinikanth and Vijay no other star has managed to cross it consistently. With Leo, however, this gap is widening even further as Vijay starrer is now eyeing to cross that benchmark with just pre-sales itself.

As of Tuesday morning, the advance sales for Leo are close to Rs. 125 crores, with quite an even split domestic and overseas. In India, the film has raked in Rs. 60 crore in pre-sales for its four-day weekend, while another USD 7.75 million (Rs. 64 crore) has been banked internationally. There are still two days to go for the film’s release and it can go on to hit the double-century mark globally before a single show of film is played.

Tamil Nadu is leading pre-sales in India now with nearly Rs. 35 crore earned for the weekend. There is still plenty of showcasing remaining to be put on sale and this number shall easily cross the Rs. 50 crore mark. Kerala saw the record for opening day fall yesterday as the film surpassed Rs. 7.30 crore first day of KGF Chapter 2. The way things are, Leo will be the first film ever to open with a double-digit day in the state.

Yesterday also saw sales opening up in Telugu states and they are off to a phenomenal start. The film will be facing competition from local Telugu releases Bhagwant Kesari and Tiger Nageswhar Rao and that is hurting the showcasing as well with the film not getting an optimum release but the initial pre-sales are better than those two and if the reception is there for the film the showcasing problem will be resolved over the weekend to large extent.

Internationally, Leo has simply obliterated all records for Kollywood. Barring the United States, every territory will see opening records fall. In fact, some are already seeing records being shattered with just pre-sales, which includes the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and some European markets.

Vijay has been the reigning superstar of Tamil cinema for some time now. Since Mersal in 2017, all his films with the exception of Beast posted Blockbuster numbers but it was believed that there was still untapped potential as none of those films received a unanimously positive reception. That was validated last year with the sort of numbers Vikram and PS-1 put. Leo is expected to be that one film and it is carrying a massive buzz as evident from the pre-sales it is getting. All that needs to be seen now is if the film can get the reception right and if that happens sky will be the limit.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jailer worldwide closing box office collections: Superstar Rajinikanth film is Biggest Tamil film of All Time