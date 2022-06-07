Vikram Monday box office collections; Extraordinary hold on Day 4, Set to cross 200 crores worldwide today

Vikram smashed it out of the park on Monday with numbers that are simply beyond belief. Yesterday in our mid-day report , we told you how the movie is eyeing a possible double-digit Monday in Tamil Nadu, it did even better with Rs. 11-11.25 crores approx coming on the fourth day in the Southern state. The film held supremely well outside Tamil Nadu as well, with all India collections hitting Rs. 19 crores on Monday, which was just 45 per cent down from already huge Sunday. The film also performed strongly overseas on Monday, with Malaysia helped by a local holiday. The actual numbers will be updated later in the day but the worldwide gross is Rs. 195 crores plus as of yesterday and crossed Rs. 200 crores by the time you are reading this line on the fifth day of release.

The four-day box office collections of the movie stand at Rs. 120 crores approx, heading for a possible Rs. 165-170 crores first week. The film will likely cross Rs. 200 crores in India by end of the second weekend, with a final number probably around Rs. 250-275 crores.

The box office collections of Vikram at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 34.25 crores

Saturday - Rs. 31.75 crores

Sunday - Rs. 35 crores

Monday - Rs. 19.25 crores

Total - Rs. 120.25 crores

The film has grossed Rs. 72.50 crores approx in Tamil Nadu so far. The Monday collections were the highest ever on non-holiday in Tamil Nadu by a margin of more than 60 per cent. In fact, they were comfortably ahead of Baahubali 2, which had the Labour Day holiday on Monday. The film has huge pre-sales for Tuesday as well, looking to hardly drop from Monday. It is possible that Tuesday see another double-digit day in the state and the first week can go on to hit Rs. 100 crores. Though anything can happen at this point, the film is almost locked to beat Baahubali 2 final numbers and set a new benchmark.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Vikram in India is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 72.50 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 13.25 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 11.75 crores

Kerala - Rs. 18 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 4.75 crores