Kamal Haasan's Vikram box office mayhem continues on Monday; Eyes a possible double digit Monday in Tamil Nadu

Vikram mayhem at the box office continues on Monday as the film is recording extraordinary numbers on day four. After witnessing the collections of the film on Saturday and Sunday , there were talks of whether this film can finally take on Baahubali 2’s long-standing record of biggest grosser ever in Tamil Nadu. That was settled to largely depend on where the film lands on Monday and something like a Rs. 8 crores plus day would have put the film on that trajectory.

Coming on Monday, the film started with 40 per cent occupancies in the morning in Tamil Nadu, the matinees went higher to 60 per cent. Going into the evening the film is recording collections as high as 80 per cent. What has gone so far on Monday has suggested that the film is comfortably surpassing the Rs. 8 crores number and now the question is how far over it will go. At this point, a double-digit Monday can’t be ruled out for the movie in Tamil Nadu.

To provide some perspective, no film has ever crossed Rs. 7 crores on a non-holiday on Monday in Tamil Nadu and here Vikram may be hitting the double-digit. Only two films have recorded double-digit Monday in the state and both were holidays. Now this could be just a one-off great hold and the film may face quick declines in the coming days but if it were to hit the projected double-digit on Monday, it will need some legendary crash to miss Baahubali 2 final in Tamil Nadu.