Vikram overseas and worldwide box office; Debuts with $8 million internationally for 163 crore global start

Vikram blasted off with a $8 million opening weekend internationally, taking the third biggest start ever for a Kollywood movie behind 2.0 and Kabali. After its $3.20 million opening day internationally, the film added another nearly $5 million on Saturday and Sunday. Combined with Rs. 101 crores in India , the worldwide opening for the film tallied at Rs. 163 crores approx. The film is already the biggest grosser ever for Kamal Haasan, whose previous best was Dashavataram in 2008.

The film performed strongly across Tamil box office hotspots off-shore. The Middle East led all with a $2.20 million opening weekend, which is one of the highest ever for Indian cinema. North America contributed with a $2 million-plus weekend as well. The film opened at #1 in Malaysia, taking the second-biggest start ever for an Indian movie with $1.20 million 3-days, just behind Kabali. Australia had the film opening #2 on Friday and overall #3 for the weekend with a record-breaking start for Kollywood at A$633K.

Generally, South Indian films’ legs are short internationally as they burn their limited audience very quickly. Vikram, however, has shown signs of some staying power and could leg very well for South Indian standards. The film will likely emerge as the biggest grosser for Kollywood in some markets including Malaysia, the Middle East and Australia.

The territorial breakdown for overseas first-weekend box office collections of Vikram is as follows:

North America - $2.10 million

Middle East - $2.20 million

Malaysia - $1.25 million

Singapore - $0.46 million

Australia/New Zealand - $0.49 million

UK - $0.50 million

France - $0.22 million

Europe - $0.50 million

Rest of World - $0.33 million