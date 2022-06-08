Vikram overseas box office rises to $10 million plus, Tops 200 crores worldwide in five days

Vikram took double milestones on Tuesday as it went past $10 million overseas and also crossed Rs. 200 crores worldwide. Through Tuesday, the Kamal Haasan starrer directed by Lokesh Kangaraj has grossed Rs. 217 crores worldwide, including Rs. 137.50 crores from India and Rs.79.50 crores i.e. $10.20 million overseas. Only a handful of Kollywood movie has grossed over $10 million internationally, four featuring Rajnikanth and three from Vijay. Vikram is the eighth Kollywood movie to enter the coveted club.

The film reached the double century globally in lightning speed on just the fifth day of release. The way the film is holding, it will comfortably go over Rs. 300 crores and may even make an attempt at Rs. 400 crores. In individual markets, the film surpassed $3 million in the Middle East and $2 million in the USA on Tuesday. Malaysia is the third biggest market with $1.70 million in five days. Generally, South Indian films’ legs are short internationally as they burn their limited audience very quickly. Vikram, however, has shown signs of some staying power and could leg very well for South Indian standards.

The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Vikram is as follows:

North America - $2.40 million

Middle East - $3 million

Malaysia - $1.70 million

Singapore - $0.53 million

Australia/New Zealand - $0.58 million

UK - $0.62 million

France - $0.35 million

Europe - $0.65 million

Rest of World - $0.37 million