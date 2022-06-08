Vikram Tuesday (Day 5) box office collections; Kamal Haasan starrer continues historic run

Vikram had another extraordinary day at the box office as it picked Rs. 17 crores approx on Tuesday, taking its total to Rs. 137.50 crores at the Indian box office. On Tuesday, the film had another double-digit day in Tamil Nadu, earning Rs. 10-10.25 crores approx. The film is not only posting blockbuster numbers but is collecting them with great holds, something not seen for a Tamil movie in a long long time, the last one being probably Enthiran in 2010. The five days total for the movie in the state is Rs. 82.75 crores approx, with the first-week heading for Rs. 99-100 crores approx.

The question now is not whether Vikram will beat Baahubali 2 in Tamil Nadu but when and by how much? It is quite likely that happen within the second week, the way the film has been holding on weekdays but even if it missed that, the record will certainly fall in the third weekend. As for by how much, that is something needs to be seen. Over Rs. 150 crores is mostly safe to assume and may be even Rs. 175 crores.

The box office collections of Vikram at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 34.25 crores

Saturday - Rs. 31.75 crores

Sunday - Rs. 35 crores

Monday - Rs. 19.25 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 17.25 crores

Total - Rs. 137.50 crores

The film is now the highest-grossing Kollywood movie of all time in Kerala and it took just five days to achieve that. The film will set the new benchmark in the state very high and is possible that it doubles the previous record. Telugu states are also recording steady numbers with the total going over Rs. 15 crores.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Vikram in India is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 82.75 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 15.75 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 13 crores

Kerala - Rs. 20.50 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 5.50 crores