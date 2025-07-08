BOYS II PLANET: Survival show teases intense ranking system, returning idols and special guest, watch

The next chapter of the hit survival series BOYS PLANET is officially underway. On July 7, Mnet unveiled the first trailer for BOYS II PLANET. It’s the second season of the global K-pop competition that previously launched ZEROBASEONE. With a revamped format and a larger international focus, this season promises even higher stakes and fiercer rivalries.

Advertisement

BOYS II PLANET format

Originally planned as two separate audition shows, BOYS II PLANET K and BOYS II PLANET C, each was meant to debut its own group. However, the concept has since evolved. Mnet has confirmed that as the show progresses, both tracks will merge into a single unified storyline. It will ultimately lead to the debut of one boy group, shaped with input from fans worldwide.

BOYS II PLANET rankings rule: ALL STAR to NO STAR

The trailer teases a bold new structure: ranking-based survival. Contestants will be evaluated during their initial level tests and categorized into four ranks: ALL STAR, TWO STAR, ONE STAR, and NO STAR. The pressure is real: trainees who fail to earn any star will be immediately eliminated from the show.

The early footage captures the intensity of these assessments as trainees arrive for their first evaluations. While some leave strong impressions with polished performances, others struggle under the weight of nerves and expectations.

Advertisement

Second season comes with familiar faces and fierce competition

Among the contestants are a mix of fresh faces and experienced idols who have previously made their debut. They are bringing confidence and skill to the stage. Their presence raises the bar and shifts the dynamic from the start. One standout participant is Yumeki, a popular dancer from 1MILLION studio. Though his dance skills are undeniable, concerns over his vocals spark tension during evaluations.

Moreover, members from lesser-known boy groups such as VERIVERY, WEi, DKB, and DRIPPIN will also join the competition. They are aiming for a second chance to rise to stardom. Throughout the trailer, emotions run high. Several trainees are seen tearing up under harsh critiques, while the masters express disappointment over underwhelming performances. The preview set the tone for a tough, no-nonsense competition.

Special guest of BOYS II PLANET

The teaser closes with a surprise appearance by actor and idol Ong Seong Wu in the role of MC. He serves as a special guest to introduce the first meeting between the Korean and Chinese contestants. It marks a major moment as BOYS II PLANET K and BOYS II PLANET C begin their shared journey.

Advertisement

BOYS II PLANET premiere details

BOYS II PLANET K premieres July 17 at 9:20 p.m. KST

BOYS II PLANET C premieres July 18 at 9:20 p.m. KST

Both will be available via Mnet and TVING, promising a dual-track experience that eventually unites into one groundbreaking debut.

With global fan participation, rising tension, and a format built on pressure and performance, BOYS II PLANET is gearing up to become one of the most gripping survival shows of the year.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: EVNNE on debut after Boys Planet, sorting into Harry Potter houses, and singing Indian songs