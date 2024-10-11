RIIZE's Seunghan to officially rejoin from November and end hiatus; Group to continue activities with all 7 members

RIIZE's Seunghan had halted his activities last year after he got involved in a controversy. The idol's past videos and photos had been leaked, the content of which faced severe backlash. He is all set to make a return and officially end his hiatus this November, as confirmed by his agency SM Entertainment. He will be returning after 10 months since he halted his activities due to issues with his pre-debut personal life.

On October 11, SM Entertainment confirmed that RIIZE's Seunghan will be officially ending his hiatus and rejoining group activities in November 2024. In their statement, they conveyed RIIZE's future direction. The agency revealed that Seunghan acknowledges his past actions were wrong, and has deeply reflected and feels apologetic to the other members and his fans. They added that the agency also recognized that Seunghan’s past actions were not appropriate which is why it took them long to figure out Seunghan's return.

They reassured that they wished for RIIZE to continue as a 7-member group and after much deliberation, they decided for Seunghan to rejoin. He will gradually start off with a few activities this December. They also asked fans to receive him warmly as he still has a lot to show and has been practising his skills.

In November 2023, RIIZE's Seunghan was accused of disrespecting LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae which was swiftly debunked. Additionally, past photos of him from pre-debut smoking, kissing a woman and some alleged texts also came to light. Following this, the member took an indefinite hiatus.

RIIZE is a rookie boy group consisting of 7 members including Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton. They made their debut in September 2023 with the single Get a Guitar which quickly went viral among K-pop fans. Their latest release was their first repackaged EP Riizing: Epilogue which was released this September marking their 1 year anniversary.

