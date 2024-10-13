RIIZE’s Wonbin writes to fans after Seunghan’s return to group post 10-month hiatus; ‘Members have thought...’

SM Entertainment recently announced that Seunghan will return to RIIZE in November, ending his 10-month-long hiatus. The news quickly took over the internet and now his bandmate Wonbin has shared a sincere post, asking for warm support from fans. In his post, he also shared the members’ thoughts on Seunghan’s return.

On October 12, Wonbin took to Weverse and penned a long post, sharing that although he isn’t sure about this, he is trying to bather courage and wrote to the fans.

“I’m being cautious, and I’m worried, but I also think that if we, the members, don’t share our thoughts or reactions, it will only lead to more confusion and difficulty for you”, he declared at the beginning of the post.

Organizing his thoughts, he continued that he knows how fans have been wondering about Seunghan’s status with the group and why the other members didn’t give an answer before.

“We’ve had a lot of conversations with Seunghan and the company over a long period of time. I hope you understand just how much we, the members, have thought about this and deeply considered everything together”, Wonbin added.

He also expressed his deepest regrets and apologized for not conveying this message to BRIIZE (RIIZE’s fandom) earlier. Before ending his heartfelt note, he once again asked for fans’ warm reactions towards the new change. Wonbin’s utmost support for his bandmate Seunghan won the hearts of fans on the internet.

Advertisement

Read his full post here:

The talks of Seunghan’s return to RIIZE have been creating buzz for a few months now. On October 11, SM Entertainment finally confirmed that he would rejoin the group in November. With this, he is set to end his 10-month-long hiatus which he went on due to controversies surrounding his pre-debut activities.

Some videos and clips caused quite a stir last year which captured him allegedly smoking, kissing a woman, and some controversial texts. In addition, he was also accused of disrespecting LE SSERAFIM’s Eunchae, which was proven to be speculation later. However, the series of these incidents led him to take an indefinite break from group activities.

ALSO READ: Jo Bo Ah’s dreamy wedding PICS win internet; Kim Soo Hyun, Chae Shi Ra, Baek Jong Won and more attend ceremony