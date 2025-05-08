J-Hope confirms BTS FESTA 2025 will be 'meaningful' with 'Bangtan in it' during live as group reunion approaches

BTS member J-Hope is all set to conclude his solo world tour HOPE ON THE STREET with a powerful homecoming. According to BIGHIT MUSIC’s official announcement on May 7, the tour will culminate in two special performances on June 13 and 14 at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. What makes this finale truly meaningful is that June 13 marks the 12th anniversary of BTS’ debut. This elevates the concert from just another tour stop to a symbolic celebration of the group’s journey and legacy.

J-Hope, who has taken the stage solo during his global tour, addressed the announcement during a surprise Weverse live session. He expressed his excitement and emotional connection to the final shows. He shared that this year's FESTA, BTS’ traditional anniversary celebration, would hold even more meaning.

“Most of the members will be discharged by then. I think FESTA will be extremely meaningful this year. It’s our debut day. I think on that day I will be emotional,” he said. “We planned it this way, and after many discussions, we wanted to do this with many ARMYs. Now we’ll have a FESTA that has Bangtan in it. Finally! It’s a big concert and it’s important to me. I’m going to prepare a lot. It is the final, after all!”

This marks J-Hope’s second time performing on home soil since his military discharge. He had previously kicked off his world tour at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, performing from February 28 to March 2. Moreover, Jin and J-Hope are currently the only members of BTS who have completed their mandatory military service. The remaining members, RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, are expected to be discharged by June. Now that fans have received confirmation that BTS members will be present at the concerts, they are eager to find out if they will perform as well or just attend as part of the audience.

As the dates coincide with BTS' debut anniversary, fans are already anticipating surprises. They are also hoping for possible on-stage reunions, surprise performances or heartfelt moments celebrating 12 years of BTS. Though no confirmation has been given about other members’ involvement, the timing is enough to stir strong emotions among ARMYs.

Meanwhile, before the Goyang finale, J-Hope will continue touring several cities across Asia. His upcoming performances include Bangkok on May 10-11, Macau on May 17-18, Taiwan on May 24-25, and Japan on May 31-June 1.

