Triptii Dimri BREAKS SILENCE on doing Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit after Deepika Padukone’s exit: 'Really excited...'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit faced a lot of controversy lately, concerning the female lead of the project. Well, the Prabhas-starrer cop drama was initially set to have Deepika Padukone as the leading lady. However, the actress dropped out of the project due to the demand for fixed work hours, and later, Triptii was announced as the new leading lady.

Triptii Dimri opens up on doing Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Triptii Dimri, for the first time, opened up about working on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film, Spirit. The actress mentioned that it's one of her upcoming projects at the moment, and she’s really excited about it. Moreover, she also spilled tea on what kind of film it is expected to be.

She said, “I’ve just been working with Vishal, and that film is also going to come out soon, so I’m quite excited about that. After that, of course, comes Mr. Vanga’s Spirit, and I’m really excited about it. It’s a beautiful film.”

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is aiming for a musical blockbuster with Spirit?

A previous Rangasthalam report claimed that Sandeep Reddy Vanga had finalized the musical compositions for Spirit, along with composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar.

That’s not all. The report further mentioned that production for Spirit will begin in the second week of September 2025 and that the makers aim to make the film a musical blockbuster to the core.

However, an official confirmation on the matter is yet to be made by the makers.

When will Prabhas begin shooting for Spirit?

One of the key highlights of this film is undoubtedly the star presence of Prabhas, who will be playing a cop in Spirit. According to previous reports, Sandeep Reddy Vanga had reportedly asked the actor to allot bulk dates for the movie, so that it could be shot in one continuous take.

Interestingly, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s brother, Pranay, during his appearance at the Celebrity Cricket Mela event in the USA back on July 4, spilled the tea on the actor’s shooting schedule for Spirit.

He mentioned that Prabhas would be joining the sets from September 2025 onwards, which is when the movie would also go on floors.

