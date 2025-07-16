Matt Damon's The Odyssey: IMAX 70mm Tickets Go on Sale 1 Year Before Release for Christopher Nolan's Next, All You Need to Know

Imax tickets for Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated film The Odyssey will go on sale on July 17, 2025, an entire year before the movie is set to open in theaters. Universal Pictures confirmed that early tickets will only be available for Imax 70mm screenings, which is Nolan’s preferred format for his movies.

The advance ticket sales will cover select showtimes at theaters equipped with Imax 70mm screens, as per Variety. Tickets for other formats are expected to go on sale much closer to the film’s official release date, which is July 17, 2026.

A rare move by Universal and Imax

It’s unusual for a studio to release tickets this far ahead of a movie’s release. However, the move shows the high expectations for Nolan’s next epic. His last film, Oppenheimer, made nearly USD 975 million at the global box office and won the Oscar for Best Picture.

Universal is backing Nolan again after the huge success of Oppenheimer. "A Journey Begins" is the tagline for The Odyssey, which is based on Homer’s ancient Greek poem. The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, who struggles to return home after the Trojan War.

A star-studded cast and Imax format

The cast includes Tom Holland as Telemachus, Odysseus’ son. Other stars are Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal.

The Odyssey will be the first movie shot entirely using Imax cameras. Nolan has worked with Imax before, starting with The Dark Knight in 2008. He also used Imax cameras for Inception, Interstellar and Tenet. His last film, Oppenheimer, earned about 20% of its total box office from Imax screenings alone.

Some moviegoers even traveled across state lines to watch Oppenheimer in Imax 70mm, selling out shows for weeks. The same is expected for The Odyssey, as Nolan’s fans love the large-screen experience.

Universal has already shown a short teaser for The Odyssey in cinemas before Jurassic World Rebirth and Superman. The teaser has not been released online yet, keeping with Nolan’s tradition of prioritizing theaters.

