Kingdom: Vijay Deverakonda’s spy film's OTT rights sold for whopping Rs 50 crore? Here's what we know

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kingdom is slated to release on July 31, 2025. Ahead of the movie hitting big screens, it was confirmed that the post-theatrical OTT rights were bought by Netflix. However, do you know how much it was bought for?

Did Vijay Deverakonda’s digital rights sell for Rs 50 crore?

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the digital rights for Kingdom were sold to Netflix for an impressive price of Rs 50 crore. Additionally, the report suggests that the Ravi Teja starrer Mass Jathara’s OTT rights were bought by the streaming giant for Rs 20 crore.

Advertisement

About Kingdom

Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, is said to be a spy actioner flick, directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri. The movie is said to follow the rise of a leader who must protect his people.

The flick is said to be part of a planned duology with Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev in key roles. The movie is musically crafted by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his reunion with Gowtam and his first time collaborating with Vijay Deverakonda.

The makers of Kingdom recently unveiled the promo of its 3rd single titled Anna Antene featuring Vijay and Satyadev as brothers. The melodious track is crooned by Anirudh once again.

Recently, the movie’s producer, Naga Vamsi, replied to reactions on Anirudh once again singing his own composition. The filmmaker said, “Even after trying it with multiple singers, we felt that only the Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander will suit this one the best & requested him to sing #AnnaAntene (after so many NO’s from him).”

Advertisement

See what Naga Vamsi said:

Moving ahead, Vijay Deverakonda will next be joining hands with Shyam Singha Roy director Rahul Sankrityan, tentatively titled VD14. The film is expected to be a historical war drama, set against the backdrop of colonial India.

About Mass Jathara

Mass Jathara is an upcoming Telugu-language flick starring Ravi Teja in the lead role. The movie, directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu, is said to be an action entertainer with Sreeleela as the co-lead. It is slated to release on August 27, 2025.

ALSO READ: Prabhas reveals why he decided on working with Hombale Films for 3-movie deal: ‘That connection made...’