BTS' J-Hope takes a playful approach to love and being his 'masterpiece' in MONA LISA music video; watch

After much anticipation, BTS’ J-Hope has finally unveiled his latest digital single, MONA LISA, along with a music video. The release has already taken social media by storm, with fans loving the track that blends hip-hop and R&B elements. The song, which had been teased for weeks, is being praised for its unique concept, meaningful lyrics, and J-Hope’s signature artistic flair.

BIGHIT MUSIC first announced MONA LISA on March 15, confirming that J-Hope would be dropping a brand-new digital single. The agency provided insight into the song’s concept, explaining that it draws inspiration from Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece, the Mona Lisa, which has fascinated art lovers for centuries. The track uses the iconic painting as a metaphor, comparing the subject’s captivating charm to the enduring allure of the artwork.

In its official statement, BIGHIT MUSIC described the song as: “MONA LISA is a hip-hop and R&B track that celebrates a captivating person by playfully comparing them to the iconic masterpiece Mona Lisa, which has charmed the world for centuries. Through this song, J-Hope conveys that true allure lies not in one’s external beauty but in the unique qualities that make the person special.”

Beyond its artistic theme, MONA LISA is also a heartfelt tribute to J-Hope’s fans. BIGHIT MUSIC added, “This digital single is a heartfelt surprise gift from J-Hope to his fans in appreciation of their unwavering love and support. As this release is J-Hope’s way of expressing his gratitude, we kindly ask for your enthusiastic support and interest and J-Hope’s future endeavors.”

With these words, the agency confirmed that the track was meant to be more than just a new musical project; it was a way for J-Hope to connect with ARMY and show his appreciation for their dedication.

While MONA LISA was officially released today, on March 21, fans got their first taste of the song in a truly unexpected way. On March 13, during the Brooklyn stop of his HOPE ON THE STREET solo tour, J-Hope surprised the audience by performing MONA LISA live for the first time. The unexpected premiere of an unreleased track sent fans into a frenzy, instantly increasing anticipation for the official drop.

Leading up to the release, J-Hope continued to tease fans with a series of promotional materials. On March 16, concept photos for MONA LISA were unveiled, giving a glimpse into the song’s artistic direction. Then, on March 19, a music video teaser was released, building excitement for what was to come.

Now that the full song and music video are finally out, MONA LISA has received an outpouring of love from ARMY. Fans have flooded social media with praise for J-Hope’s creativity, the song’s catchy beat, and the meaningful message behind the lyrics. Many have also expressed admiration for his ability to blend different musical styles and deliver a track that is both fun and deeply expressive.