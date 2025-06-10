BTS' J-Hope wants RM and V to 'do something' in adorable VIDEO celebrating military discharge with HYBE staff

The internet is abuzz with excitement as BTS members RM and V officially conclude their mandatory military service and return to civilian life. Currently, they are at the HYBE headquarters, where they're being greeted by their fellow band members J-Hope and Jin, along with the entire BIGHIT staff.

The reunion was filled with warmth, and J-Hope couldn't resist sharing a fun, lighthearted moment with RM and V, adding to the joy of the occasion.

Advertisement

J-Hope records a fun moment with V and RM

The BIGHIT staff warmly welcomed Kim Namjoon (aka RM) and Kim Taehyung (aka V) with huge bouquets, balloons, claps, and lots of love. As they posed with the flower arrangements, J-Hope was quick to capture the moment.

During that time, he sweetly greeted the BTS teammates with "Welcome back" and wanted a reaction to the greetings and gifts from them. However, the duo seemed a little awkward and couldn't say anything other than "Thank you."

The reaction is understandable, as they have just returned to their normal life after a very different one. J-Hope asked them why they were standing still and laughed at seeing them all quiet. He asked them to "do something", as in share their feelings or make any kind of gestures for a memorable video content. Peak bestie behaviour, isn't it?

Ultimately, it was just the two words of gratitude they could share during the happy occasion, and J-Hope replied with "Congratulations."

Advertisement

After J-Hope, Jin came to greet the fellow members.

Jin looked for J-Hope while meeting RM and V

2SEOK crumbs alert! Jin looked for J-Hope as soon as he arrived to meet V and RM. He welcomed them back as well and also attended a live broadcast with the duo. Before that, he inquired if Hobi (J-Hope) hadn't come yet. RM replied that he came and also left before Jin arrived. V added that J-Hope had previously asked about Jin's absence, and Jin, being Jin, said, "I came now to surprise you" with his classic smile. Fans loved how Jin and J-Hope sought each other while greeting RM and V, showcasing their enduring bond.

ALSO READ: BTS' RM and V get discharged from military at Chuncheon, thank fans for waiting during 'difficult times'