BTS' Jimin offers fans a glimpse into upcoming album MUSE's lead track Who with short acoustic clip; WATCH

BTS' Jimin recently treated fans to a preview of the lead track Who from his upcoming second solo album, MUSE. Meanwhile, the album, which is comprised of seven different tracks, is set to release on July 19.

BTS’ Jimin teases Who from MUSE

On July 12, BTS' Jimin delighted fans worldwide by offering an exciting preview of Who, the lead track from his highly anticipated second solo album, MUSE. Taking to BTS' official social media platforms, Jimin shared a heartfelt acoustic clip. Seated beside a guitarist in BTS' practice room, Jimin immersed himself in the melodic strains of Who, captivating listeners with a glimpse into what’s next to come.

Captioned simply as “D-7” and some hashtags related to his upcoming album, the post marked the countdown to his album's release, building excitement among ARMYs who eagerly await his solo venture.

Take a look at the clip here;

As anticipation mounts for the album's full release, fans are eager to experience Jimin's artistic evolution and the depth of emotion set to resonate deeply with listeners worldwide.

More about Jimin’s upcoming album MUSE

Amidst his ongoing military service, BTS’ Jimin has sent fans into a frenzy with the upcoming release of his much-awaited second solo album, MUSE, scheduled for July 19. Following the introspective journey of his debut album FACE, MUSE promises to delve deeper into Jimin's artistic evolution and personal growth.

Earlier, Jimin teased fans with a cryptic trailer titled La Lettra in June, offering glimpses into his creative process amidst purple lockers and a mysterious letter, setting a thematic tone of intrigue. The album features a diverse lineup of seven tracks, including the previously released single Closer Than This and collaborations like Smeraldo Garden Marching Band with LOCO, released as a pre-release single on June 28.

Advertisement

MUSE is anchored by the lead track Who and includes other compelling titles such as Slow Dance featuring Sofia Carson, Intro: Rebirth, and Interlude: Showtime, promising a multifaceted exploration of Jimin's musical and personal growth. Fans worldwide await the album eagerly, poised to experience Jimin’s expressive journey and the resonance of his latest musical chapter.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jimin and RM reunite for first listen of fomer's upcoming album MUSE in new teaser for Mini & Moni Music; watch