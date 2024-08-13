BTS’ power: Septet scripts history as Spring Day becomes FIRST song ever to surpass 1 billion streams on MelOn

BTS continues to demonstrate its immense influence and domination as a leading K-pop boy band. Almost 7 years later, their 2017 hit Spring Day has added yet another achievement to their long list. It has surpassed 1 billion streams on MelOn.

According to a recent update, BTS’ Spring Day has racked up a whopping 1 billion streams on MelOn. With this, the 2017 hit became the first and only song to attain the milestone in the platform’s history. This amazing achievement once again proved BTS was and will remain one of the best boy bands that reshaped K-pop history.

Congratulations BTS!

Released on February 13, 2017, Spring Day is the title track for You Never Walk Alone, a repackaged album of the septet’s second full album Wings. The song has one of the most profound lyrics and fans have long speculated that it partially signifies the tragedy of the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster.

Overall this emotional ballad reflects the longing for lost love and the agony people continue to live without it. Through its nostalgic tune, Spring Day keeps the memory of those alive who lost their lives in the 2014 tragedy.

Needless to say, the song brought huge commercial success for BTS who has debuted for 4 years at that point. It reached a benchmark as the fastest music video by a K-pop act to rack up 10 million views on YouTube at that time. Spring Day won the group several accolades including MelOn Music Awards, Golden Disk Awards, and more.

ARMYs now rejoice as many years later, the hit track continues to soar high as one of the best K-pop tracks ever made.

Advertisement

Watch Spring Day’s music video here:

On the work front, six out of seven members are currently fulfilling their mandatory military enlistment. The eldest Jin who joined the service back in 2022 returned home on June 12, 2024, just a day ahead of the group’s 11th debut anniversary.

In June 2025, the remaining members will be discharged and return to BTS activities. Although the septet’s last album Proof arrived in 2022, each member has been advancing in their solo career since then.

ALSO READ: When GOT7 members teased Jinyoung about kissing scene with Shin Ye Eun in He Is Psychometric