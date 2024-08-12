BTS' Jimin and Jungkook display buff physiques in latest photo from military unit; SEE PIC

A picture of Jimin and Jungkook shared by a member of their unit is now going viral among fans. The two began their military service on December 12, 2023, with their five-week basic training wrapping up on January 15. Both Jimin and Jungkook are enlisted under South Korea's special companion system, which allows friends or family members to serve together, easing the sense of loneliness.

In the now viral picture shared by a senior artillery unit member who was discharged today, Jimin and Jungkook are showing off their impressive physiques as they stand alongside their unit mates. Fans were thrilled to see the duo together, noting that their faces make them look as youthful as 15 years old, and commenting on their fit and healthy bodies. The pair are smiling happily, exuding both health and charm. Check out the pic and reactions below-

BTS' Jimin and Jungkook are currently starring in the pre-recorded travel show Are You Sure?!. Are You Sure?! follows Jimin and Jungkook on an impromptu vacation before their military enlistment. The duo's journey begins in the United States and then takes them to Jeju Island and Sapporo. Their road trip features a range of adventures, including camping, canoeing, and other exciting activities.

The new travel log show from the BTS maknae line has surprised fans with its fall version poster and announcement, revealing that V will also join Jimin and Jungkook. In the latest announcement video, the trio promises fans “fun and unpredictable moments” in the upcoming fall episodes of Are You Sure?!

As previously teased, V will be joining Jimin and Jungkook on their travel adventures in Jeju for the upcoming episodes of Are You Sure?!, creating a new VMinKook version of the show. In the latest announcement video, Jimin, V, and Jungkook start by performing the iconic BTS greeting after a long time.

The trio then introduces the travel log series, describing it as more than just a record of their travel adventures; it will also capture their ups and downs and offer more than just “moments of relaxation.” They promise viewers will see various sides of them, with the show filled with “fun and unpredictable moments.” V adds that, since ARMYs have always enjoyed watching them on trips, they are excited to see fans' reactions.

Meanwhile, the new episode of Are You Sure?! featuring V will premiere this Thursday, August 15, 2024, at 4 PM KST (12:30 PM IST).

