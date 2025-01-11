BTS' Jin and SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan to release OST for Lee Min Ho's When the Stars Gossip's following BIG Naughty’s Feel Like a Million

tvN's ongoing sci-fi rom-com When the Stars Gossip unveiled its OST lineup, featuring big names from the industry. The special lineup was revealed by production companies Sorinally, Studio Dragon, and Keyeast on January 11.

Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin's When the Stars Gossip will feature melodies by BTS's 'World Wide Handsome' Jin, high-range specialists- SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan and AKMU's Lee Suhyun, along with Lee Seung Yoon, BIG Naughty (Seo Dong Hyun) , Sion and talented musician Gemini. With the diverse artists picked as OST singers of the drama, the fans are anticipating some real good music in the drama.

Jin, Seungkwan and Lee Suhyun are known for their wide range of melody delivery, stirring emotions with their vocals. Lee Seung Yoon's indie rock upbeat vibe and Sion's unique touch will add variety in the OSTs of the Saturday-Sunday drama, When the Stars Gossip. The OST will be released sequentially according to the development of the drama. It started with BIG Naughty’s ‘Feel Like a Million’ that dropped on January 5, 2025 and has been a hit immediately.

The next track might be BTS' Jin's or SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan's. SEVENTEEN's fans are over the moon since the revelation of Seungkwan being a part of When the Stars Gossip's OST line-up. Seungkwan is currently busy with the promotions of the latest BSS track release, CBZ (Prime Time) from their 2nd single album TELEPARTY. In the song, he impressed with his sharp vocals and cool dance steps.

He is also set to host a fan meeting, along with DK and Hoshi, tomorrow on January 12, at CG Art Hall in Seoul, South Korea, to commemorate the album’s release. Before that, the news of him releasing another song, i.e., an OST, got CARATs (SEVENTEEN's fandom) absolutely thrilled.

K-pop fans can't keep calm as talented artists have come together for When the Stars Gossip's OST album. The drama, airing on Netflix, follows an astronaut on a zero-gravity space station (Gong Hyo Jin) and a space-tourist (Lee Min Ho) who visits the station with a hidden agenda. The drama is currently ranking first on Netflix’s South Korean Series' TOP10.

