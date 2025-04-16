BTS’ Jin announces video call fansign event and exclusive signed poster giveaway for upcoming album Echo: Details inside

Global K-pop sensation and BTS member Jin is officially returning to the spotlight with the release of his second solo album, Echo, set to drop on May 16, 2025. This marks his first major musical release since Happy, which dropped on November 15, 2024, and excitement is building rapidly among ARMYs and music fans around the world. Known for his emotive vocals and heartfelt storytelling, Jin’s upcoming album promises to offer fans a deeper look into his artistic growth and personal reflections during his time away from the stage.

In conjunction with the album launch, Jin has planned an intimate and exciting way to connect with fans: a video call fansign event scheduled for May 25, 2025. This exclusive event gives 100 fans from around the world the rare chance to speak directly with Jin via video call for one full minute. For many fans, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to share their appreciation, ask a question, or simply say hello to the beloved artist in real time.

To enter the draw for this fansign event, fans must pre-order Echo on the Weverse platform before the deadline of May 15. Once the album is pre-ordered, participants can register for the raffle on Weverse to secure their chance at being selected. The names of the 100 lucky winners will be officially announced on May 16, the same day the album becomes available to the public.

But that’s not all; in addition to the fansign, there’s also a special giveaway happening to further celebrate the release. Fans who participate through Weverse will have a chance to win an autographed poster signed by Jin himself. Details on how to enter this separate giveaway are also available on Weverse, where the full terms and conditions for both events can be found.

Meanwhile, Echo is expected to show a new side of Jin: musically, emotionally, and creatively. As BTS members continue to explore their solo paths during the group’s temporary hiatus, projects like this not only highlight individual artistry but also keep the deep bond between the members and their global fanbase alive. Whether you're hoping for a spot in the video call fansign or aiming for a collectible signed poster, Echo offers more than just music; it’s an experience. Be sure to visit Weverse for all the official information and don’t miss your chance to be part of Jin’s next chapter.

