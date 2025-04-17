Kian's Bizarre BnB Ep 7-9 Release date, when and where to watch, and more

Well, folks, buckle up — Kian’s Bizarre BnB is about to unleash its final three episodes, and trust us, it’s going to be beautifully bonkers. Episodes 7, 8, and 9 land together on April 22, 2025, on Netflix sharp at 12:30 PM (KST). A triple serving of chaos, laughs, and weirdly wholesome moments in one go. The trio BTS Jin, Kian (the host), and Ji Ye Eun embark on an equally hilarious and entertaining journey.

If you haven’t hopped on this wild ride yet, here’s the gist: Kian84, BTS’s worldwide handsome Jin, and actress Ji Ye Eun have been running the quirkiest little guesthouse on Ulleungdo Island. But this isn’t your average cozy BnB—think more random water slides, surprise challenges, bizarre bonding moments, and guests you’d never expect to see under the same roof.

The show’s been a total hit since it dropped, even breaking into Netflix’s Global Top 10 (Non-English TV Series) at number 6—the only variety show to pull off such a feat. It’s weird, it’s wonderful, and it’s left viewers craving more delightful nonsense.

Episode 6 left us hanging in the best way. A fresh group of guests had arrived: a crew of students, a few fresh college graduates, and one MMA fighter. When BTS' Jin casually mentioned their homemade water slide, the gang went wild, which had Kian, the host of the show, chuckling about how it felt like military training. BTS' Jin, of course, dived headfirst into the fun, screaming, “I LOVE YOU ARMY!”

When it comes to reviews, “Kian’s Bizarre BnB” didn’t just knock—it kicked the door open, cannonballed into Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English TV Shows at No. 6 in its debut week. Since episodes 1-3 and 4-6, Kian's Bizarre BnB climbed high in the rating charts. Released on April 8, 2025, this variety show is quite challenging.

So if you like your reality TV with a side of utter unpredictability and heart, mark your calendar: April 22, 2025, is the day Kian’s Bizarre BnB brings its glorious madness to a close. You won’t want to miss it.

