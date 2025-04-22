Kian’s Bizarre BnB Ending Explained and Review: BTS’ Jin, Kian84, Ji Ye Eun turn tides for heartwarming but chaotic stay

When I first saw the opening three episodes of Netflix Korea’s unscripted show Kian’s Bizarre B&B, it seemed like a lot of trouble for not enough content. The excitement was not palpable and honestly seemed like more of a headache for the participating cast– BTS member Jin and TV personality Ji Ye Eun, at the expense of the owner, Kian84.

Advertisement

However, the absurd barge set up like an amusement park in Ulleong-do grew on us as more episodes were released. Thankfully, the staff gave up on the mountain-high dorms full of worries and smoke. Moreover, it was the welcoming and adjusting atmosphere of the main boat set-up that each set of guests got accustomed to, which also seemed to have calmed us.

By the end of it, the cast and the customers got affectionate- very well displayed by Jin’s sunglasses gift to a North Korean defector without batting an eyelash, Kian84’s tribute cooking to the same guest and a personalised painting to a cancer-struck father with his two sons, and Ji Ye Eun’s tears on her last ferry-ride to the port. Their kind words to the kids, playful atmosphere with the younger ones, and understanding looks to any struggling adults, made it a beautiful watch after all. Idealism- as the cast would agree- defines the experience of witnessing Kian’s Bizarre B&B.

Advertisement

It was not all fun and dandy, however, as Kian84’s borderline unhygienic actions, and a misinformed idea about India and its ways of food consumption caught the attention of viewers who called out the stereotype and possible damage to world view.

This week, the show proceeded with a surprise visit from travel YouTuber Kwak Joon Bin, who was also seen on another unscripted Netflix show, The Devil’s Plan, and appeared here as a part-timer, in the absence of Kian84. The stories of a beautiful couple, a group of unemployed friends, a team of Navy soldiers, a defector, and more were showcased throughout the program in subtle but impactful progressions.

It all came to an end with an explosive and mesmerising fireworks show that unfolded from the top of the barge, emitting an atmosphere of hope and warmth. The show concluded with another chaotic bickering episode between the three who promised a return with season 2!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kian’s Bizarre BnB Ep 1-3 Review: BTS’ Jin’s charm cannot save highly awkward reality show as Ji Ye Eun struggles to adapt