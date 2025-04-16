BTS' Jin reacts to Kian’s Bizarre B&B success; reveals receiving more messages than when he wins awards: 'I've never...'

BTS member Jin is currently appearing on a fun Netflix show, titled Kian’s Bizarre B&B. The show, which marked Jin's Netflix debut, required him to play different rypes of games and complete several challenges, along with Jin Ye Eun and host Kian84, to receive the ultimate reward— be allowed to escape an island. Recently, he appeared in a press conference on April 15, where he opened up on his overwhelming feelings regarding the show's success, as reported by K-media Sports TV News.

The conference was held at JW Marriott in Dongdaemun Square, Seoul, where the Netflix show's impact was being discussed. Jin recalled how his inner circle mates and other acquaintances.reacted to the show. He said, "I’ve never received this many messages in my life," revealing that many of his known people watched the show and shared reviews with him. He confessed, "Even when I win awards, I only get four or five messages. I don’t have that many friends, but over ten people messaged me this time to say the show was hilarious.”

His happiness while discussing the incident highlighted his innocence and ability to find joy in small things, revealing his cheerful personality. The show features the BTS member and his co-actors running a fictional inn on Ulleungdo Island, where they have unpredictable, unscripted interactions with guests. Jin believed the relaxed format of the 9-episode show helped fans and friends connect with him on a new level, allowing them to see a different side of him. The show premiered on April 8 and will drop its last three episodes on April 22 at 4PM KST.

Jin expressed his gratitude for the positive response of the show, stating, “I’m genuinely thankful." He further mentioned, “Maybe people didn’t reach out for other projects because they weren’t as accessible, but this show is different. I was really touched.” Besides appearing on Kian’s Bizarre B&B, he is also gearing up for his music comeback. Jin from BTS is set to release his second solo studio album, Echo, on May 16, accompanied by the music video for its lead single. This album follows his first solo album, Happy, marking a seven-month gap between the two projects.

